2 beaten, robbed in separate attacks overnight in Logan Square, Ranch Triangle

Three people were robbed in separate attacks Wednesday night in the Logan Square and Ranch Triangle neighborhoods.

The first robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. when two people were walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Dayton Street, police said.

A group of four men got out of a dark-colored sedan and took the 30-year-old woman's purse at gunpoint, striking her in the back of her head with a gun, police said. The 30-year-old man who was with her had his phone and wallet taken but was uninjured, according to police.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Roughly an hour later, a 33-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 2700 block of North Monticello Avenue when four armed men exited a dark-colored SUV and took his wallet and phone, striking him in the head with their weapons, police said.

He refused treatment at the scene.

Police have not said if they believe the two robberies are connected.

No one is in custody in either incident.