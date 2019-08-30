2 bodies found in South Branch of Chicago River

article

Two people were found dead Friday in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Someone on a passing boat spotted the first body floating face-down in the river about 6:40 a.m. near the 2700 block of South Damen Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The CPD Marine Unit responded and relocated the male's body to the river near Western to be removed, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office told investigators he was likely in the water for about three days.

As Marine Unit crews were returning from the call about 8 a.m., they found a second body in the river near the 2400 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The male was wearing a dark T-shirt, camouflage pants and was "badly decomposed."

Detectives are conducting death investigations.