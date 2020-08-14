2 carjackings reported Thursday in Bucktown

A pair of carjackings were reported Thursday in Bucktown on the North Side.

The first robbery happened about 2:36 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Shakespeare Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was standing outside his black Jeep Grand Cherokee when two males approached, police said. One pulled out a gun and demanded the car keys before both drove away in the victim’s Jeep.

The second carjacking happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Winchester Avenue, when a man got out of a black Jeep, flashed a gun and demanded the keys to a 34-year-old woman’s Nissan hatchback, police said.

The woman dropped what she was carrying and ran up some nearby stairs, while the carjacker got into the Nissan and drove south towards North Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, police said.

The suspects in the first carjacking were two males between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, police said. One was wearing a yellow hoodie and jeans, while the other had dreadlocks and a dark beanie.

Advertisement

In the second carjacking, the suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 man between 18 and 20 years old with short black hair, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.