2 cases of Legionnaires’ reported at Pontiac prison

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced two positive cases of Legionnaires’ disease at a downstate prison.

Two people at Pontiac Correctional Center, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, are now hospitalized with the disease, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The facility receives its water from the City of Pontiac and will begin a water quality testing, the health department said.

Legionella bacteria are transmitted through water droplets from showers or fountains. Most healthy people are not infected after being exposed to the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ can’t be spread from person-to-person, but can be deadly.

In late January, two fatal cases of Legionnaires’ at a Carol Stream retirement community were reported by health officials.