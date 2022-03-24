2 charged after 60-year-old fights off Chicago teen who tried to steal his phone

article

Two Chicago teenagers are facing charges after attempting to steal a man's phone Tuesday in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 60-year-old man was walking around 11:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Clark Street when Fred Wolfe, 18, got out of a car and tried to take the man's phone from his hand, police said.

A struggle ensued and Wolfe was unable to take the cellphone, police said. He got back into the waiting car driven by 19-year-old Armonie Lewis, according to police.

The man flagged down nearby officers and the car drove by again, police said. The man was able to identify the car and its occupants as the pair who tried to rob him.

Officers curbed the vehicle and arrested both of the suspects, police said.

Wolfe and Lewis were charged with one felony count of attempted robbery. Lewis also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license and a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.