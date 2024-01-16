Expand / Collapse search
2 charged in robbery, carjacking in Little Village: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Angel Manzano-Velazquez (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and a teenager were arrested Monday in connection to a robbery and carjacking in Little Village the day before.

Police say Angel Manzano-Velazquez, 22, and a 17-year-old boy took money from a 58-year-old man before stealing his car at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

The incident happened in the 2500 block of S. Drake Ave. 

Manzano-Velazquez was charged with vehicular hijacking and robbery. He was also issued two citations for no valid registration and driving on a suspended license. 

The teenager was charged with unlawful vehicular invasion, robbery, and aggravated battery. He also faces charges for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle. 

Manzano-Velazquez's detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. 