2 Chicago-area men accused of leading police on high-speed chase after attempted burglary in Addison

Bond was set for two Chicago-area men accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after an attempted to burglary in Addison Thursday night.

Police say 23-year-old Jacob Dochee, of South Elgin, and 23-year-old Nader Elaasar, of Shaumburg, were both charged with two counts of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Dochee was also charged with one count of possession of burglary tools.

Addison police responded to a burglary in progress around 9:35 p.m. at a landscaping business located in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Officers saw two suspects feeling the business in two separate vehicles.

One of the vehicles, allegedly driven by Elaasar, fled eastbound on Fullerton while the other vehicle, allegedly driven by Dochee, fled westbound.

Officers pursued both vehicles. Elaasar was followed onto I-355 where he allegedly reached speeds of approximately 110 mph. This pursuit ended in the Lincolnshire-Vernon Hills area when the driver of the vehicle lost control and spun out.

Dochee allegedly reached speeds of approximately 90 mph as he led officers onto I-355. A Chicago Police helicopter was used to track the vehicle. The chase continued onto I-290 and ended on Oakley Boulevard in Chicago.

Police say Dochee then fled the vehicle and hid a box with five car key fobs before he was arrested. A Sawzall, which is commonly used in catalytic converter thefts, was found in Dochee’s vehicle, according to authorites.

Dochee and Elaasar appeared in court in DuPage County Friday where both their bonds were set at $50,000 with 10% to apply.