2 Chicago Blackhawks players have cars stolen while getting dinner downtown: report

Two Chicago Blackhawks players had their cars stolen while having dinner at a downtown restaurant, according to a report.

On Wednesday, December 29, the Blackhawks game in Chicago against the Winnipeg Jets was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. TMZ reports Caleb Jones and Connor Murphy then decided to have dinner just blocks from the United Center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

While the pair were inside the restaurant, thieves allegedly approached the valet outside and struck him with an unknown object while demanding the car keys.

TMZ reports Murphy’s 2017 Porsche Panamera and Jones’ 2021 Jeep Trackhawk were both stolen.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click Here to Watch the Video

A new Panamera costs over $100,000, while a Trackhawk runs more than $90,000.

Chicago police are investigating the incident, according to TMZ. It’s not known if the Blackhawks players were targeted or if the crime was random.

Advertisement

This season is Jones’ first stint with the Blackhawks, who acquired him from the Edmonton Oilers.