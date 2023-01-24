2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash

Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side.

Around 7:23 p.m., police say a Chicago cop car was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Harrison Street, crossing California Avenue when they struck a box truck heading eastbound on Harrison.

The Chicago cop car came to a rest after striking another squad car on the same block, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The two officers were transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. The two occupants of the box truck were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.