2 Chicago cops shot after another officer accidentally discharges weapon in Lyons

Two Chicago police officers were wounded Wednesday night after a third Chicago officer accidentally discharged a weapon in southwest suburban Lyons.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers spotted a car in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive that license plate reader technology flagged for being wanted in connection with a fatal shooting, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

A police helicopter was called to follow the car, which stopped at a Citgo gas station in Lyons. There, officers surrounded the car’s occupants, and a struggle ensued. During the course of apprehending the suspect, an officer who had his handgun out accidentally fired his weapon once, likely striking the two other male officers, Brown said

One officer was hit in the shoulder and the other was struck in the arm, Brown said. The bullet likely went through one officer into the other, according to Brown.

Two Chicago cops shot Wednesday night in Lyons, sources tell FOX 32.

Both officers were taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where they were treated for "non-life-threatening injuries," Brown said.

"They seem to be in decent, good condition. But again, we just got to the hospital, doctor’s still treating [them,]" Brown said.

Dozens of officers gathered outside the emergency room entrance at MacNeal Hospital and remained there until the wounded officers were transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

"Lucky, grateful, could’ve been worse," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said.

Two people were taken into custody following the incident and a gun was recovered inside the car, Brown said. Police are investigating the two individuals’ possible involvement with the fatal shooting.

The officer who discharged their weapon will be put on at least 30-day administrative duties, though Brown said it "could be longer based on the circumstances as we continue to investigate."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

"The officer that fired the weapon is not injured but obviously it’s very traumatic to accidentally have this happen," Brown said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP