2 Chicago men arrested minutes after shooting, wounding 2 people in Humboldt Park

Two men have been charged with shooting and injuring an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man in Humboldt Park Tuesday.

Tyresse McCoy, 20, of Chicago, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Cameron Rollins, 19, of Chicago, faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Rollins and McCoy were arrested by Chicago police Tuesday minutes after they allegedly opened fire in the 2600 block of West Crystal and injured two men.

Chicago police say weapons and narcotics were also recovered.

The offenders were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.