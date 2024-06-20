2 Chicago men charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day assault in South Lawndale

Two Chicago men have been arrested nearly six months after the assault of a 25-year-old man on the city’s West Side.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023. Police said Brayan Sotelo, 20, and Elmer Escobar-Fuentes, 24, were identified as the offenders who battered and seriously injured the victim in the 2800 block of S. Kostner Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

The two men were taken into custody on June 19 in Chicago and Cicero. They have been charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Brayan Sotelo and Elmer Escobar-Fuentes | CPD

Both are due in court for a detention hearing on June 21.

No further information was provided by the Chicago Police Department.