Expand / Collapse search

2 Chicago men released after spending 23 years in jail for crimes they didn't commit

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

2 Chicago men exonerated after 23 years in prison

Two Chicago men are free after spending 23 years in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are free after spending 23 years in prison for crimes they didn't commit. 

Eruby Abrego was released from Cook County Jail Wednesday night.

He and co-defendant Jeremiah Cain had their murder convictions thrown out.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Their cases are tied to alleged police wrongdoing by retired Chicago detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Guevara is accused of framing more than 70 people for murders they did not commit, allegedly beating suspects and witnesses and coercing confessions.