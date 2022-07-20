2 Chicago men released after spending 23 years in jail for crimes they didn't commit
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are free after spending 23 years in prison for crimes they didn't commit.
Eruby Abrego was released from Cook County Jail Wednesday night.
He and co-defendant Jeremiah Cain had their murder convictions thrown out.
Their cases are tied to alleged police wrongdoing by retired Chicago detective Reynaldo Guevara.
Guevara is accused of framing more than 70 people for murders they did not commit, allegedly beating suspects and witnesses and coercing confessions.