2 Chicago museums announce reopening plans

Two Chicago museums have announced their plans to reopen amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

The Museum of Science and Industry will reopen August 1 and have free admission for two weeks.

Tickets will need to be reserved in advance and visitors will have to wear a mask. There will also be a food court set up outside under a tent.



The Art Institute of Chicago also says it will reopen to the public in two weeks.

It won't charge admission to Illinois residents until August 3.

The Art Institute is moving forward with a new exhibition starting in September called "Monet and Chicago."

As with most museums, you'll have to reserve a time to visit.