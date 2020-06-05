2 Chicago officers relieved of police powers after Brickyard Mall arrest caught on video

Two Chicago officers involved in the arrest of two African American women outside the Brickyard Mall have been relieved of their police powers after video went viral online.

The video shows a group of officers swarm a car and then the women are pulled out of the vehicle. One of the women was kneeled on by an officer.

This all comes following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and unrest nationwide.

The family of the women involved say they were just at the mall to shop but believe police mistook them for looters and took actions before asking any questions.