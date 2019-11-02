2 Chicago police officers injured in Lawndale vehicle crash

article

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured Friday when a vehicle struck a squad car in Lawndale on the West Side.

A marked squad car was northbound about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of South Cicero Avenue when a 2011 gray Buick Lucerne traveling southbound crossed over the lanes and struck the side of the car, Chicago police said.

The two officers inside the squad car were taken to an area hospital in good condition with body soreness, police said.

The 29-year-old woman driving the Buick declined medical treatment and was taken into custody for a DUI investigation, police said. Her two passengers, a 15-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy were taken to Stroger Hospital with lacerations and bruises. Their conditions were stabilized.

Chicago police Major Accidents unit is investigating, and charges are pending against the woman.