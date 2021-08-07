Chicago police officer killed, another seriously wounded on the South Side

A Chicago police officer was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where one of them — a woman — was pronounced dead, officials said.

The other officer was listed in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago police officials said.

One suspect was also shot and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police communications from the scene.

Police have not released details on how or why the shooting occurred.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.