2 circuit court employees at Daley Center test positive for COVID-19

Two more employees of the Cook County Circuit Court have tested positive for COVID-19, the clerk’s office announced Monday.

Both worked at the Daley Center in the Loop, according to office spokeswoman Jalyne Strong-Shaw. One worked in Room 1003; the other worked in the Chancery Division in Room 802.

Both employees, who last reported to work July 27, are quarantining at home. Workers who had close contact with them are also self-quarantining for 14 days.

At least 32 employees of the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus.