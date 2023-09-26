2 City of Aurora employees save one-year-old baby's life

article

Two City of Aurora employees are credited with saving the life of a one-year-old baby last week.

Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod, who work in the City's Water & Sewer Division, were handling routine duties last week when they heard a startling scream.

A mother in a nearby home discovered her one-year-old son unresponsive on the couch, grabbed him and rushed him outside to seek help.

Chavez and Elrod ran to the yard and faced with a language barrier, Elrod turned to Chavez to translate and communicate in Spanish.

As Elrod called 911, Chavez placed the baby on the ground to perform CPR.

By the time paramedics arrived a few minutes later, the baby was breathing again and crying.

"They helped in a life-and-death situation that may have turned out very differently if not for their quick thinking and actions," said Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe.

The two will be honored Tuesday night for their heroic actions.