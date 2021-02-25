2 convenience stores burglarized on the Northwest Side

Two convenience stores were burglarized Thursday in Northwest Side neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

About 2:35 a.m., officers responding to a burglar alarm at a store in the 2600 block of West North Avenue, found the window of the front door shattered, Chicago police said. Inside, there was damage to the store’s ATM and cash register was missing.

About thirty minutes later, officers responding to a burglar alarm at a convenience store in the 5800 block of West Fullerton Avenue, also found the window of the front door shattered, police said. Inside there was damage to the store’s ATM.

In the first burglary it appears the cash was taken from the ATM, but not the second, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.