2 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

Two more employees of the Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Both of the employees work at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, bringing the total number of staff cases there to 99 since the start of the pandemic, the chief judge’s office said. Seventy-nine residents of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive in that time.

The total number of court employees who have contracted the coronavirus now stands at 243, along with 18 judges, officials said.

The judge’s office said they are contacting people who have had close contact with the infected employees, and are cleaning any affected areas.