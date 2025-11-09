2 Chicago police officers hurt in West Side crash with tow-truck, CPD says

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were hurt when a tow-truck hit their squad car on Saturday night. The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The tow-truck driver was issued a citation and was not hurt.



Two Chicago police officers were injured when a tow-truck hit their squad car on the city’s West Side on Saturday night.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 4500 block of W. Madison Street in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 26-year-old man was driving the tow-truck eastbound on Madison Street when it hit the CPD squad car that was traveling southbound, police said.

The crash took place in the intersection.

The driver of the CPD car had a cut to the hand and the passenger had an unspecified injury to the left side of their body.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The driver of the tow-truck was not injured and was issued a citation, police said.