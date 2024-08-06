2 criminal defense attorneys hired by Tiffany Henyard attend Dolton Board Meeting

Monday night’s board meeting in Dolton was marked by more chaos.

During the meeting, two unfamiliar faces were seen sitting beside Mayor Tiffany Henyard. On Tuesday, FOX 32 Chicago learned that these individuals are criminal defense attorneys recently hired by the mayor.

Seated beside the mayor in a spot typically reserved for village attorneys were Chicago attorneys Beau Brindley and his partner Ed McDavid.

The two lawyers remained with Henyard throughout the meeting and also attended the board’s closed executive session. Henyard is currently the focus of an ongoing FBI corruption investigation.

"I didn’t know them. A lot of board members, they didn’t know them either. We didn’t know who they were," said Dolton Trustee Brittany Norwood.

Norwood expressed concern that taxpayers might end up covering the costs of Henyard's criminal defense.

"Our biggest fear is she’s going to use them for her criminal defense attorneys and that the village is going to pay for it," said Norwood.

In a statement, Brindley told FOX 32:

"Mayor Henyard retained me to evaluate the board’s conduct and identify violations of municipal law. And to advocate on her behalf and on behalf of her constituents in exposing and preventing usurpations of power and violations of municipal law and statutes by the board. I have not been retained in the capacity of criminal defense with respect to my appearance with her at the board meeting."

Municipal attorney Burt Odelson, who represents the four trustees doing battle with Henyard, said he’s never seen anything like this before.

"Why are you having a federal criminal lawyer sit next to you at a village board meeting? I mean, all I can say is really? Even in Chicago, really?" said Odelson.