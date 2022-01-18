2 critically wounded, 1 in serious condition after being shot in Woodlawn

Three people were shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Langley.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the face and is in critical condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and is listed in critical condition.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is listed in serious condition, police said.

No offender is in custody.

Police said the victims are being uncooperative with the investigation at this time.