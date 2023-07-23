2 critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two people are in critical condition after being shot in North Lawndale Sunday night.

At about 6 p.m., two people were traveling in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Keeler when they heard shots, police said.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the right leg and right shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and armpit. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.