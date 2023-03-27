Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after car flips over embankment on I-55: CFD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:44PM
Chicago
CHICAGO - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Monday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a vehicle traveling on I-55 near Cicero flipped over an embankment.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle.

A 42-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, CFD said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 