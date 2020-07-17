2 dead, 15 wounded including 5-month-old in Thursday shootings

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured in shootings across Chicago on Thursday.

The wounded victims included a 5-month-old boy and two teenagers.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 20-year-old man was on a motorcycle about 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when two people approached, pulled out guns and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The man was hit in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The day’s first homicide happened just after 1 a.m. in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire found the male unresponsive in an alley in the 6900 block of South Peoria Street, police said. He had been shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

In nonfatal shootings, the 5-month-old boy and two men were wounded Thursday evening in Old Town on the Near North Side.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.

The infant was grazed in the temple and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized and “resting comfortably,” Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said during a news conference. Two men, 19 and 25, were also shot; both were stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting near Princeton Avenue and 37th Street, police said. Two weapons were recovered during the arrest.

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone in a passing black Jeep opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the foot and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in Lawndale.

He was walking about 7:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone nearby fired shots during an argument with a group of people, according to police. The teen was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The day’s latest shooting left two men injured in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 10:16 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Huron Street when someone fired shots, police said. A 34-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The other man, 32, was grazed in the ankle and refused medical attention.

Less than an hour before that, a man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was shot in the groin about 10:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About 50 minutes before that, a man was wounded on the Near North Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Division Street when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. He was struck multiple times in the abdomen and once in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Minutes earlier, two men were shot in Chatham on the South Side.

They were in the parking lot of a store about 9:07 p.m. in the 7900 block of South State Street when shots rang out, police said. An 18-year-old was struck in the shoulder and buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other man, 19, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was listed in fair condition.

About half an hour before that, a person was critically wounded in Englewood.

About 8:36 p.m., the male was in the 6300 block of South Sangamon Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Earlier that evening, a man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was on the sidewalk about 6:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Hours before that, a man was injured in a West Garfield Park shooting.

The 23-year-old was standing in a vacant lot about 3:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot while trying to break up an argument in Roseland on the South Side.

A woman who was arguing with another man shot the 21-year-old when he stepped in about 9:05 a.m. in the 200 block of East 107th Street, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Ten people were shot throughout the city on Wednesday, two of them fatally.