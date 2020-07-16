Baby among 3 shot on Chicago's North Side; suspects in custody

article

Three people, including a 5-month-old baby, were shot Thursday in Old Town on the North Side.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter about 8 p.m.

Chicago fire officials said the trio took a private vehicle to the hospital.

A 5-month-old was taken to Lurie Children’s hospital, and a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old were at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A gun was recovered and two suspects were taken into custody, Ahern said.