2 dead, 16 injured after stolen SUV crashes into multiple other vehicles on Chicago's South Side

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near 87th Street and Cottage Grove.

Chicago police say during the evening rush, a stolen Dodge Charger out of Markham was traveling the wrong way – northbound in the southbound lanes – at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection, striking seven vehicles.

Upon impact, the stolen vehicle burst into flames and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Dodge Charger in question was reported stolen in Markham earlier today," said Supt. David Brown.

Seven minors and nine adults in other vehicles were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Inside the stolen vehicle, police recovered a long rifle. Authorities say they are working to identify the deceased individuals who were occupying the stolen Dodge Charger.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended Wednesday’s media briefing at the scene and encouraged residents to slow down.

"We had, last year, approximately 150 traffic-related fatalities," said Lightfoot. "We’re at over 100 already for this year and a lot of those are related to speed… this is something that we can control, take your foot of the gas and obey the speed limits."