2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Two men were killed and two others were critically wounded in shootings Thursday on Chicago’s West Side.

The latest shooting left a man dead and another critically hurt late Thursday night in West Garfield Park.

The men, 21 and 23, were in a westbound car at 11:29 p.m. when someone started shooting at them from the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police. The older man was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old was hit in the leg and taken to Stroger in critical condition.

Earlier that afternoon, another man was killed in Lawndale.

The 23-year-old was walking out of a home about 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck twice and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on either fatality.

The latest nonfatal attack left a man in critical condition Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

The 21-year-old was exiting his vehicle about 11:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Evergreen Avenue when a male walked up and shot him in the arm and ribs before running away, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Six people were shot across the city on Wednesday, one of them fatally.