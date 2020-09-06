2 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash in Douglas

Two people were killed and two other people were injured in a crash Sunday on Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side.

A red Mitsubishi sedan was southbound at 4:27 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Lake Shore when the driver lost control and hit a pole, according to Chicago police.

The man driving the car and a woman who was riding in it both died in the crash, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified them as 25-year-old Alfie Jones-Denison Jr. and 23-year-old Jazalyn Inayez-MannCalvin.

An autopsy ruled their deaths as accidents, the medical examiner’s office said,

Two other passengers, a 35-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area Three detectives and the CPD Major Accidents unit are investigating.