2 dead, 2 in critical condition following vehicle crash on Chicago's Far South Side

Two people are dead, and two others are in critical condition after a vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred in the 12400 block of South Michigan.

At about 1:39 p.m., a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street when it struck a Hyundai that was traveling northbound on Michigan.

Chicago Fire said four people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, and two were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 32 for breaking updates.