2 dead, 3 hurt in wrong-way crash in Batavia

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash Sunday night in west suburban Batavia.

Around 7:15 p.m., a Ford Mustang that was traveling westbound on West Fabyan Parkway crossed into the other lane of traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a Kia Optima, Batavia police said.

The two people inside the Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

The three occupants of the Optima were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No citations have been issued as police investigate.

