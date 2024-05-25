2 dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting near banquet hall in Kankakee County: deputies

A shooting near a banquet hall in Pembroke Township overnight left two people dead and three others injured, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the area of 13100 E Central Street.

Deputies received multiple reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found large groups of people running from the scene.

The groups of people were attending two parties at a nearby banquet hall when the shooting occurred.

Five victims were injured by the gunfire, officials said. Of those victims, two of them died – one at a hospital and one at the scene - according to deputies. Their identities have not been released.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact KanComm at 815-933-3324 or CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME.