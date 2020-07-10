2 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

article

Nine people were shot across Chicago on Thursday, two of them fatally.

The latest killing happened Thursday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

A 23-year-old man was driving about 9:53 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Keeler Avenue when someone in a white-colored SUV opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that afternoon, another man was fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was standing outside a convenience store about 3:39 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. The 36-year-old was struck in the head and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about either fatality.

Thursday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened in South Chicago.

A 52-year-old man was walking about 10:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. A friend drove him to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Police sources believe the man may not have been the intended target of the shooting.

Minutes earlier, another man was shot during a robbery attempt in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 10:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 69th Street when a male approached and pulled him out, according to police. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, announced a robbery and shot the man in the leg before running away. He did not appear to have taken anything from the victim. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Earlier that night, a concealed-carry license holder shot someone who fired at him in Hermosa.

The 25-year-old was driving north about 8:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Keystone Avenue when someone on the sidewalk fired shots at him, police said. The man got out of his vehicle and returned fire, striking the shooter in the hand. The male shooter was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 25-year-old man has a valid firearm owners identification card and concealed-carry license, police said.

Thursday afternoon, a man crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway after he was shot while driving in Rosemoor on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was traveling about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East 99th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. He merged onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and crashed near 79th Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshots wounds to the thigh, arm and upper back. His condition was stabilized.

About 40 minutes before that, a man was wounded in a road rage shooting in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 22, was driving about 2:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was involved in a “road rage incident” with a male driving another vehicle, police said. While stopped at a red light, the man got out of his vehicle and approached the other driver, who pulled out a gun and opened fire. The man was struck in the neck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Nearly 12 hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was injured in a drive-by in Gresham on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street when someone shot at him from a passing black vehicle, police said. He was struck in the lower backside and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The day’s first shooting left a woman injured just over an hour and a half earlier in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

She was a passenger in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of South California Avenue when she heard shots and felt a pain, according to police. She was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The woman told officers she did not see who fired the shots or where they came from.

On Wednesday, nine people were injured by gunfire throughout the city, including a 7-month-old boy who was grazed while riding in a vehicle with relatives in Lawndale.