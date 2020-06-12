2 dead, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

Two people were killed and eight others, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago.

The latest fatal shooting happened Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Two men, 19 and 22, were sitting in a vehicle about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 71st Street when a red-colored truck pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The pair in the vehicle drove off, and were later found by police at 81st Street and Loomis Boulevard.

The 19-year-old, shot in the face and neck, died at the scene, police said. The 22-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Another man was killed earlier that evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was struck multiple times in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about either fatality.

The 11-year-old was shot at 9:23 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

He was in an alley on West Race Avenue when he heard two loud noises, police said. The boy was shot in the nose and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The latest nonfatal attack left a man injured in Roseland on the South Side.

He was in an alley about 10:20 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone opened fire, according to police. The 29-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Another person was shot less than two hours earlier in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The male was sitting outside of a home about 8:49 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kenwood Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in critical condition.

Early Thursday morning, a man was injured in a drive-by in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was walking about 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mont Clare Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle shot him twice in the upper back, according to police. He went to Community First Medical Center on his own and was listed in fair condition.

About an hour and a half before that, a man and a woman were shot in Gresham on the South Side.

A male was firing a gun at someone or something about 2:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue when he struck a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle and a man walking, police said. They did not appear to be the intended targets.

The woman, 50, was grazed by a bullet on her lower backside and refused treatment, police said. The man, 21, was struck in the back and shoulder and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting left a man injured less than an hour earlier in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was walking about 1:25 a.m. in the 500 block of East 67th Street when someone fired shots, striking him twice in the groin, police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. He told officers he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

Eight people were shot across the city on Wednesday, two of them fatally.