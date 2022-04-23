2 dead after fleeing from East Chicago police, crashing into cement planter

Two people are dead after fleeing from police in a vehicle, losing control and crashing into a cement planter in East Chicago, Indiana.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, East Chicago officers attempted to stop an older model Toyota Corolla near 138th and Euclid Avenue.

The vehicle did not stop, and officers pursued the Toyota Corolla, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota Corolla lost control during the pursuit near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street.

The vehicle then struck a cement planter and came to a stop.

The driver and passenger had to be extricated by the East Chicago Fire Department.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger's identities will be held until their families are notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.