2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Homer Glen

Two people were killed and three critically injured in a horrific crash Tuesday in Will County.

The accident involved three vehicles near the intersection of 143rd Street and Kings Road in Homer Glen.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the vehicles may have driven into oncoming traffic and struck the other two vehicles.

Officials say a man and woman were killed in the crash, while three others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Neither their identities nor ages have been released.

One man who lives about a mile away says the speed limit on 143rd is 45 mph, but everyone drives faster. Nick Pacetti said these accidents, sadly, are inevitable.

"I get nervous in the neighborhood here, too. People speed through it. Kids are trying to play," said Pacetti. "They want to make it better, they want to make it four lanes. I don’t know if that's going to make it better or worse, but it’s going to happen eventually."

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.