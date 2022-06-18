2 dead after vehicle strikes overhead sign support structure on I-290

Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 290 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on I-290, just east of Central Avenue.

At about 3:22 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle struck an overhead sign support structure.

The two people in the vehicle were killed.

All westbound lanes of I-290 were closed as a result of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Kostner Avenue.

This is a developing story.