2 dead after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Elburn

Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Elburn early Sunday.

At about 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Elburn police were notified of a possible transformer or field fire in the area of North Main Street and Walker Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a damaged ComEd power pole and a small fire in the grass below the pole.

According to police, the damage on the wooden pole was consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. Officers then located a 2004 Honda Pilot in the adjacent farm field that was severely damaged.

It appeared that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 47 and rolled over several times after the initial crash.

Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were found laying in different locations in the field between the crash site and the final location of the vehicle, police said.

Both appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two individuals have not yet been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.