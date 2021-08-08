2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were found fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
Around 9:20 p.m., two men, 27 and 28, were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage, Chicago Police said.
The 27-year-old was found with a gun in his hand, police said.
He allegedly shot the 28-year-old before shooting himself, according to a preliminary investigation by police.
Advertisement
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.