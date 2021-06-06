2 dead in small plane crash in Indiana

A small plane crashed in a field in Indiana Sunday morning, killing two people.

The crash occurred in a field near the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 8000 East in Montgomery County.

Around 10:20 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call reporting that the small plane had crashed in the field. First responders arrived on scene and found two people dead in the plane.

The victims’ names are being withheld at this time until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.

The Federal Aviation Administration, with assistance from Indiana State Police, is conducting the investigation. The FAA will determine the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

