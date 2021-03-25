2 dead in South Shore shootout

Two men shot and killed each other during an argument early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.

An argument broke out and they both fired shots in an apartment in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man shot in his face and abdomen died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 24-year-old man died at the scene with gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder, hand and leg, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released their names.

Police said two handguns were found at the scene. Detectives were investigating the shooting as domestic-related.