2 dead in traffic crash near Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling

Two people were killed in a traffic crash Wednesday just outside Chicago Executive Airport in northwest suburban Wheeling.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7:35 a.m. at Wolf Road and Messner Drive, according to a statement from Wheeling Police Deputy Chief Joseph Licari. After the vehicles collided, they went through a fence and came to a rest on airport property.

Two people were unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The crash did not appear to affect airport operations, Licari said.

Wolf was closed in both directions between Palatine and Hintz roads as the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit investigates.