2 die in I-80 crash near Illinois, Indiana border, shutting down expressway for 8 hours

Sun-Times Media Wire
A surveillance video frame from about 9:30 a.m. shows the scene were two people were killed in a crash Aug. 10, 2020, on I-80 near Burnham Avenue in Lansing. (Illinois Department of Transportation)

LANSING, Ill. - Two people were killed in a crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 for nearly eight hours Monday near the Illinois border with Indiana.

Lanes were reopened at 12:15 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at 4:18 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Burnham Avenue near Lansing, state police said. Two people who were in the same vehicle were killed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

All eastbound lanes were closed for an investigation. Traffic was diverted off the expressway at Torrence Avenue.