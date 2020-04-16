2 die in wrong-way Wauconda crash

article

Two men in their 20s died after crashing a minivan head-on with a delivery truck early Thursday in north suburban Wauconda.

A Honda Odyssey was going south in the northbound lanes of Route 12 about 2:15 a.m. when it struck the truck near Route 59, Wauconda police said in a statement.

The men in the Honda, ages 24 and 25, died at the scene, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office has not released their names.

The 23-year-old male driver of the truck was treated at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing, police said.