2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Diversity Award
CHICAGO - Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs.
Those schools have earned the 2022 College Board's AP Science Female Diversity Award.
All locations had a 50 percent or higher enrollment of female students in one or more AP computer science classes.
The awards are meant to encourage expanded access for female students in that field.