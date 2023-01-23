Expand / Collapse search

2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Diversity Award

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Science Female Diversity Award

Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs.

CHICAGO - Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs.

Those schools have earned the 2022 College Board's AP Science Female Diversity Award.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All locations had a 50 percent or higher enrollment of female students in one or more AP computer science classes.

The awards are meant to encourage expanded access for female students in that field.