2 firefighters hurt in South Chicago fire

Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out Monday at a house in South Chicago.

The blaze was reported about 8 p.m. at a two-story home in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A mayday alert was issued, and two firefighters were taken to area hospitals, officials said. One was in good condition and the other was in fair-to-serious condition.

A blaze was reported Feb. 22, 2021, at a home in South Chicago. | Chicago Fire Department

All other firefighters were accounted for, officials said.