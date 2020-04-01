2 food deliverers robbed on same Chatham block

Two food deliverers were robbed within days of each other on the same block in Chatham on the South Side.

The robberies happened about 1 p.m. March 25 and about 8:35 p.m. March 27 in the 900 block of East 84th Street, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, the victim was making a food delivery when one or two people approached with guns and robbed them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.