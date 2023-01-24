2 found shot in Waukegan

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Waukegan detectives believe the two victims were specifically targeted.

Spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.